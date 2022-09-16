Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Rises By 85.0%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Fagron Price Performance
ARSUF opened at $12.88 on Friday. Fagron has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88.
About Fagron
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fagron (ARSUF)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.