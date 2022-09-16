Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Rises By 85.0%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Fagron Price Performance

ARSUF opened at $12.88 on Friday. Fagron has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88.

Get Fagron alerts:

About Fagron

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized medicine care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding. In addition, it supplies raw materials, utensils and equipment, semi-finished products, vehicles, and sterile and non-sterile compounded medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.