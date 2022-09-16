Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Rises By 300.0%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

