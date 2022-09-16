Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Rises By 300.0%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $45.38.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.
