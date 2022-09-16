Short Interest in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Rises By 53.4%

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 933,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,685 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 759,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 51,412 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,962,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Price Performance

Shares of FSSI opened at $9.87 on Friday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Company Profile

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

