Short Interest in Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Increases By 285.5%

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 285.5% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hammer Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMMR opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Hammer Technology has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.41.

About Hammer Technology

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

