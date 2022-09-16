Short Interest in Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Increases By 285.5%

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 285.5% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hammer Technology Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HMMR opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Hammer Technology has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.41.
About Hammer Technology
