Short Interest in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Grows By 283.7%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 283.7% from the August 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Locafy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCFY opened at $0.53 on Friday. Locafy has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58.

Get Locafy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Locafy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.