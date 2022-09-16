Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Declines By 30.3%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,870,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

mPhase Technologies Stock Performance

XDSL stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. mPhase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel.

