Short Interest in Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Declines By 24.5%

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 331.3 days.

Uni-Select Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNIEF opened at $27.94 on Friday. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNIEF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

