Short Interest in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Increases By 51.9%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the August 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $50.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period.

