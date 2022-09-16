Short Interest in VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Grows By 21.0%

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 334.0 days.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VGP from €250.00 ($255.10) to €187.00 ($190.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
VGP stock opened at $143.90 on Friday. VGP has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.78.
VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.
