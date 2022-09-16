Short Interest in WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Declines By 44.8%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WeCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WECMF opened at $1.85 on Friday. WeCommerce has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of WeCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

WeCommerce Company Profile

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides a suite of ecommerce enablement software tools for merchants to start online store. The company operates through three segments: Apps, Themes, and Agency. It focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

