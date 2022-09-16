Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Declines By 24.3%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
WEG Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WEGZY opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. WEG has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.77.
About WEG
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEG (WEGZY)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.