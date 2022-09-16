Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Declines By 24.3%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

WEG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WEGZY opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. WEG has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

