Short Interest in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW) Decreases By 38.9%

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Wejo Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wejo Group by 611.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 228,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 196,786 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wejo Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,866,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter.

Wejo Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEJOW stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14. Wejo Group has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited develops data marketplace and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. It offers traffic management of the data marketplace and SaaS solutions. Its data exchange platform sources data directly from connected vehicles, using a range of sensors inside the vehicle integrated by the OEMs to ascertain vehicle status, vehicle health, dynamics, and location.

