Short Interest in Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Declines By 21.6%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 1,163,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.5 days.
Western Forest Products Stock Down 2.5 %
WFSTF stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.
Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.0097 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Forest Products (WFSTF)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.