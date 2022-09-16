Short Interest in Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Declines By 21.6%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 1,163,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.5 days.

Western Forest Products Stock Down 2.5 %

WFSTF stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.0097 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Forest Products Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFSTF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.