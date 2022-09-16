Short Interest in Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Drops By 29.9%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,100 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 891,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,250.2 days.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.