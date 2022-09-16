Short Interest in Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Decreases By 31.5%

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,300 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the August 15th total of 1,035,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 886.6 days.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ZLDPF opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

