SHPING Price Tops $0.0083 (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. SHPING has a market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $152,585.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,813.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005487 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00064836 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00077858 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

