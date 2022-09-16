Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Trading Down 7%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.55 and last traded at $38.30. Approximately 422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,218,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for sensitizing cancers to radiation therapy. Its products in clinical stage include Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and soft tissue sarcomas; and Doranidazole, an injectable hypoxic cell radiation sensitizer for treatment of pancreatic, lung, and liver cancers.
