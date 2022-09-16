SifChain (erowan) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

SifChain (erowan) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One SifChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SifChain has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $571,814.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SifChain has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SifChain Coin Profile

SifChain’s launch date was February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 2,730,624,105 coins and its circulating supply is 2,162,041,641 coins. SifChain’s official website is sifchain.finance. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SifChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is committed to creating a blockchain and cryptocurrency world where any asset across the globe can move freely between different blockchains, and do so quickly and at the cheapest price possible. SifDEX is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that enables users to swap digital assets from a wide variety of blockchain ecosystems in one place, by connecting all major blockchains together using a bridging technology called 'Peggy'.Currently Sifchain enables routing from Ethereum main net to the Cosmos Ecosystem. This is accomplished using Peggy from Ethereum to Sifchain, and via IBC from Sifchain to the other Cosmos-based blockchains.ROWAN is the native currency of Sifchain, and has a variety of uses within the ecosystem:ROWAN is the universal liquidity pairing token of SifDEX. To enable swaps between tokens, each asset is paired with ROWAN to make an LP pool. As such half of the TVL of the DEX is made up of ROWAN. As TVL expands, demand for ROWAN expands with it.As well as Sifchain, ROWAN is also available on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains – this wrapped version of ROWAN is called eROWAN.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SifChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SifChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SifChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

