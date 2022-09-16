SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 282,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,082,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SSU opened at $6.02 on Friday. SIGNA Sports United has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

