Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Stephen E. Lovejoy Sells 6,000 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SIG opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.25. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 45.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,055,000 after purchasing an additional 613,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

