SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given New C$12.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.25 to C$13.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark set a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %
SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
