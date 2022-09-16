SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given New C$12.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.25 to C$13.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark set a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.

In related news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$450,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,010,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,588,693.48. In related news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$450,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,010,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,588,693.48. Also, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,240 shares in the company, valued at C$3,280,492. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,840.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

