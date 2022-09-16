Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating) were up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 202,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 50,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Silverton Metals Stock Up 7.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$5.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

Silverton Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silverton Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado property that consists of seven mining concessions, covering an area of approximately 3,746 hectares located in the state of Sonora; La Frazada property that comprises one mining concession totaling 299 hectares situated in the state of Nayarit; and Pluton which includes 3 contiguous mining concessions that cover an area of 6,534 hectares located in northern Durango.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silverton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.