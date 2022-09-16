SingularityDAO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.37 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $14.29 million and $1.37 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO was first traded on May 7th, 2021. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao. SingularityDAO’s official website is www.singularitydao.ai.

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityDAO is a decentralised, blockchain-based organisation with the main goal of governing DynaSets, diversified baskets of cryptocurrency assets dynamically managed by AI. Voting power in SingularityDAO is granted by the SingularityDAO token (SDAO). SingularityDAO brings the sophisticated risk-management strategies of AI-managed funds to DeFi, using SingularityNET’s superior AI technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

