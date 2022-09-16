SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0622 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $67.48 million and $7.01 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058100 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005470 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00064704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00078504 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,702,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,090,955 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.