Siren Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (SI)

Siren (SI) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Siren has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Siren coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siren has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $18,325.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 311.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,604.82 or 0.78377538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00831961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Siren Profile

Siren was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siren is sirenmarkets.com.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siren using one of the exchanges listed above.

