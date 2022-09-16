Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Sixt Price Performance

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €99.80 ($101.84) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €117.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. Sixt has a 1-year low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($173.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

