Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €140.00 by Baader Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €99.80 ($101.84) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. Sixt has a 1-year low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($173.78).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

