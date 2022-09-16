Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLX. TheStreet cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of TSLX opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $1,188,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $2,473,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 450,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 64,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 554.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

