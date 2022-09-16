Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $6.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Skillz alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skillz during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skillz by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Skillz during the second quarter worth $29,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Price Performance

About Skillz

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Skillz has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $519.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.36.

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.