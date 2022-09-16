Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.53. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $178.91.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

