SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Financial

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

SLG opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.47. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

