SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SM shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

SM Energy stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 4.84. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 397.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 371,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $5,361,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SM Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

