Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) PT Raised to GBX 740

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 740 ($8.94) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

LON SMS opened at GBX 815 ($9.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 27,166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 902.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 845.01. Smart Metering Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 670 ($8.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 968 ($11.70).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

