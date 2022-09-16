Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) PT Raised to GBX 740

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 740 ($8.94) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.
Smart Metering Systems Price Performance
LON SMS opened at GBX 815 ($9.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 27,166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 902.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 845.01. Smart Metering Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 670 ($8.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 968 ($11.70).
Smart Metering Systems Company Profile
See Also
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.