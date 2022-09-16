SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,233.00

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004500 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $4,233.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 168.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.22 or 0.33658765 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 583.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00103253 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00836842 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SmartCredit Token Profile
SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io.
Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token
