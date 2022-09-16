SmartPad One Day Volume Reaches $19,566.00 (PAD)

SmartPad (PAD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One SmartPad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SmartPad has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. SmartPad has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 312.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,645.71 or 0.78609637 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 592.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102349 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00832636 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SmartPad Coin Profile
SmartPad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,068,209 coins. SmartPad’s official Twitter account is @SmartPad7.
Buying and Selling SmartPad
