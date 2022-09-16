Smartshare Market Cap Reaches $83,517.27 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $83,517.27 and approximately $534.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

