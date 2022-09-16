Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) CEO William W. Smith, Jr. Purchases 5,000 Shares

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) CEO William W. Smith, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $12,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,599,583.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.52.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,181,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 267,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 213,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 134,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 127,715 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.