Smooth Love Potion 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.58 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $156.28 million and $13.58 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 43,330,679,595 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

