Smoothy (SMTY) One Day Volume Hits $244,781.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $63,069.51 and $244,781.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 236.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.29 or 0.43202384 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00102579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap. Smoothy’s official website is smoothy.finance/#/swap.

Buying and Selling Smoothy

According to CryptoCompare, “Smoothy.finance is a novel single pool liquidity protocol specialized in same backed assets with low-cost zero-slippage swapping and maximize interest earning.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

