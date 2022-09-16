Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNMRF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Snam from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.00 ($5.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snam from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Snam from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Snam Price Performance

Shares of SNMRF stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Snam has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

