Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells $1,453,804.28 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SNA opened at $214.83 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

