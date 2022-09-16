Snowball (SNOB) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Snowball has a market capitalization of $146,055.58 and approximately $23.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 157% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,143.87 or 0.31446991 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 570% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00103440 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00847624 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Snowball Coin Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,743,775 coins and its circulating supply is 5,164,737 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Buying and Selling Snowball
