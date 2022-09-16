SnowSwap (SNOW) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,384.00

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00003654 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $335,158.37 and approximately $23,384.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,156 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowSwap’s official website is snowswap.org/iearn.

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

