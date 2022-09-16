Softcat (LON:SCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,204.28

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,204.28 ($14.55) and last traded at GBX 1,210 ($14.62), with a volume of 80264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,241 ($15.00).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,962 ($23.71).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,325.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,407.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,341.18.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

