Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,962 ($23.71).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat Trading Down 1.6 %

LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,194 ($14.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,325.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,407.69. The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2,341.18. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 1,190 ($14.38) and a one year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($27.20).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.