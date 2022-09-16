Solanium Market Capitalization Tops $8.87 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Solanium has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can now be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 164.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,560.56 or 0.33369401 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 572.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00103102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00841957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s launch date was May 7th, 2021. Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io. The official website for Solanium is www.solanium.io.

Buying and Selling Solanium

According to CryptoCompare, “Solanium is a decentralized fundraising and trading platform on the Solana blockchain. Solanium is a go-to platform for the Solana blockchain, allowing users to invest in the hottest Solana projects, stake their tokens, trade on Solanium DEX, manage their Solana wallet and participate in the (future) governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

