SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $359.68.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,667. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,558,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,873,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $313.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.82.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

