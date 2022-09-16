SOMESING Hits Market Cap of $60.06 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $60.06 million and $932,922.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,401,477 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

