Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCCO. Barclays cut their price target on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Southern Copper stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

