Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCCO. Barclays cut their price target on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.
Southern Copper Stock Down 0.2 %
Southern Copper stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17.
Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.
