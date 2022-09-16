Space Cow Boy Reaches Market Capitalization of $563,262.33 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

